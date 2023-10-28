Does Alabama play today? College football schedule for Crimson Tide's next game after Week 9 bye

The Alabama Crimson Tide look to be in a comfortable spot at the moment in the SEC West. Following their Week 2 disappointment at the hands of Texas, Nick Saban has successfully led the Crimson Tide to a six-game winning streak.

But the journey to the college football playoffs is still not over. Last weekend, we saw Alabama emerge victorious in the Third Saturday in October showdown against the Tennessee Volunteers. Saban's team was successful in restricting the Volts from scoring in the second half, which led to them securing the win with a 34-20 final score.

So, is Alabama on schedule for a Week 9 game? Well, this week will count as the Crimson Tide's bye week for the 2023 season. This gives the team time to recuperate and work on their weaknesses while also figuring out how to strengthen their offense, which is devoid of their two-year starter, Bryce Young.

For the Crimson Tide, one of their main concerns this season has been closing out games. Despite being on a winning streak, they have been on a nail-biting race to the finish line. Following the departure of Young to the NFL, Milroe shoulders the responsibility of being the starting QB on the roster.

After struggling early in the season, Milore has been performing pretty decently to earn the faith of Nick Saban. Last weekend against the Volts, he put up 220 passing yards and two TDs, leading Alabama to another victory. So far this season, he has recorded 1,617 passing yards and 13 TD passes, as the team's hopes of competing for the national championship still remain a possibility.

Regarding the defensive line, they had their struggles in the early season games. But with time, it looks like Saban has been able to figure out the loose ends and work on them.

In the past few games, the defense has been doing a good job of not allowing their rivals to score against them. They have 29 sacks and are tied for first place in the SEC. But it is still far from the classic D-line that fans have been enjoying throughout Saban's era with Alabama.

Can Alabama make it to the college football playoffs this season?

Currently, Alabama sits on top of the SEC West ranking as the only undefeated team in the division (5-0). LSU and Ole Miss are in close pursuit, losing one conference game so far. In the next two games, the Crimson Tide faces the LSU Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats.

If Nick Saban and his team go on to win those games, then they are the favorites to win the SEC West Division. Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Ohio State are the top four teams in the AP poll, making them the favorites to advance to the college football playoffs.

But if the Crimson Tide can win the rest of the games this season, then they can go on to secure a berth in the CFP and compete for the national title. But if they lost another game, then the chances look bleak for them.