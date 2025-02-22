“Does look younger”: CFB fans offer advice to Deion Sanders over beard or no beard debate

Deion Sanders might be a mastermind on the football field, but off it, fans are debating something entirely different — his facial hair. The Colorado Buffaloes coach sparked a social media comment fest when host Rocsi Diaz posted a question pic of her with Coach Prime, and in the caption, she had a question for fans.

Diaz wrote, "The Great Debate Beard or no Beard ?????? Please chime in I keep telling @deionsanders keep a shadow but he insist that the clean babyface makes him look younger. What do yall think ??? "

CFB fans had a lot to say. Some were all in on Coach Prime’s gray beard, as one fan wrote,

"I like his Grey beard. It's sexy on him!!❤️"

Another said, "Give it up and just age gracefully."

One user commented, "He needs to keep it bald because he has too much grey in his beard. Maybe if he dyed it black it would look better."

"He does look young baby face here but the beard is 😍😍😍," said another.

Another commented, "Beard. I wouldn't feel the same without it."

Fans comment on whether Deion Sanders should keep or remove his beard. (Credits: IG/@rocsidiaz)

Whether he rocks the beard or goes babyface, Deion Sanders remains Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders embraces new role at Colorado Without his sons

Coach Prime took the college football landscape by storm when he arrived in Boulder in 2022. After leading Jackson State to consecutive SWAC, he took over as head coach at the University of Colorado, and in just two years, Sanders turned the Buffaloes from a 1-11 team in 2022 to a 9-4 record.

Another reason for his success in Colorado was his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety guard Shilo Sanders. These two and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter helped Deion Sanders reach new heights. However, the scene has changed now. All three have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and will continue their football journey in 2025.

With this, the 57-year-old coach is stepping into a new chapter — leading the Buffs program without his sons on the roster. In the latest team meeting, Sanders expressed his enthusiasm for this transition.

"I've been praying about this day; now I can just be a coach and not be a dad." Deion Sanders said.

This change will allow Deion Sanders to focus entirely on his team as the Buffaloes prepare for the upcoming season.

