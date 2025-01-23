“Doesn’t want to be challenged”: Former Heisman winner Cam Newton delivers clear verdict on Shedeur Sanders ahead of NFL Draft 2025

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton doesn't think Shedeur Sanders wants to be challenged.

On Thursday, the former Heisman Trophy winner appeared on ESPN's "First Take" and discussed the top college quarterback prospect ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

"I want to see Shedeur picked as the first quarterback off the board," Newton said. "But Shedeur also does not want to be challenged. I said certain things and I'm just keep it it a buck and saying how I feel. That doesn't negate how I feel about him, his brother, his other brother, his sister and his father.

There's been history there. I've always challenged Shedeur. Publicly and, to him, in ways that are like - bro I want to see the best version of Shedeur. Shedeur has always played in a very convenient situation. I've said that numerous times."

Shedeur's father and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, coached him. He has established himself as, arguably, the top signal-caller in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. However, Shedeur has also been subject to a ton of criticism as well. The level of competition he faced throughout his career with the Colorado Buffaloes has been questioned.

Some analysts have also pointed out that, regardless of which program he plays for and whatever offensive line blocks for him, Sheuder tends to take a lot of sacks. Sanders comes off a senior season in which he passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. He wrapped up the year with a 168.2 passer rating and a 74% completion percentage.

When Shedeur Sanders goes to the NFL, many speculate that his father could follow close behind him. With several head coaching vacancies in the NFL, Deion Sanders has emerged as a big favorite to fill one of those openings if rumors are to be believed. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to Coach Prime as they continue their head coaching search.

Prime Time could bring his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, with him if he becomes a head coach in the NFL before the draft.

