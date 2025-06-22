"Doing anything but winning" - CFB fans trash Matt Rhule's Nebraska for bringing out live bull during official visit weekend

Matt Rhule's Nebraska wrapped up its recruiting event over the weekend, hosting nine recruits from the class of 2026, including offensive tackle Claude Mpouma and offensive lineman Javeion Cooper, among others. But the recruiting event rather made headlines for its bizarre photoshoot featuring a live bull. Even Cornhuskers' star quarterback Dylan Raiola posed for a stylish selfie.
On3's Hayes Fawcett shared his reaction on X.
"Nebraska bringing out a live Bull for this OV weekend is next level. I didn't think anyone would top Texas A&M bringing out goats, but here we are," Hayes Fawcett captioned.
The netizens also took notice and were not thrilled with Matt Rhule's idea.
"Doing anything but winning," shared an Instagram user.
"All I know is the better cover that damn-7 against Cincinnati," wrote a user.
"All this to have the 32nd ranked recruiting class and go 6-6," said another.
Here are some more reactions.
"Cornball organization," commented another.
"They trying to everybody but Nebraska," said another user.
"They wanna be Texas Longhorns so bad," wrote another.
Nebraska's Class of 2026 roster has six commits, including tight end Luke Sorensen, interior offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth, linebacker Jase Reynolds and others, according to On3. On Tuesday, Matt Rhule received a shocker as four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh decommitted from the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska's Matt Rhule drops his stance on the latest NCAA settlement verdict's roster limitation rule
The latest House vs. NCAA settlements have restructured college football, altering the roster structure. Presently, the NCAA regulates 43 sponsored sports, but with the onset of new rules, a staggering 5,000 athletes will be trimmed down across all the sports verticals, including college football.
"I don't love the roster limit, you know," Rhule told Greg McElory on Monday's ESPN podcast on Tuesday (21:12). "I think we're always looking for ways to create parity that aren't really you know real ... We don't know the fact that we can't carry the larger roster, which has been part of our culture, but we won't get rid of it all the harder."
The latest judgement has a silver lining. According to the settlement, college programs will enter into a revenue-sharing model, allowing schools to directly pay their athletes. Schools are allowed to share as much as $20.5 million in revenue with their players, and an additional fund worth $2.8 billion is also set up for the alumni, who graduated between 2016 and 2024.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change