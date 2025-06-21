"Take the bull by horns": Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola poses with HC Matt Rhule for stylish snap as Cornhuskers gear up for 2025

Dylan Raiola committed to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers as part of the recruiting class of 2024. Raiola took over as Matt Rhule's starting quarterback as a true freshman, helping his team to a 7-6 record and a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College. He tallied a total of 2,819 yards and 13 TDs passing.

Amid his preparations for Year 2, Raiola spent some time with Rhule. On Friday, the quarterback shared a post of himself posing with the Nebraska coach.

In the photo, Dylan Raiola flaunted an all-white outfit with white sneakers, while Matt Rhule sat on top of a bull, grabbing the quarterback by his shoulder. The duo posed in front of the Nebraska football facility.

"Take the BULL by the horns!" Raiola wrote in the caption.

Matt Rhule has always been confident in Raiola's talent. During an interview in July 2024, he spoke about what made the former five-star QB prospect so special.

Rhule heaped praise on Raiola's work ethic. He also talked about the traits that the quarterback possessed, making him a good fit to become the face of the program.

"He (Dylan Raiola) has a unique feel for the game," Rhule said on Joel Klatt's podcast. "He's really smart. You always hear Tom Brady and those guys talk about when you're the best player, work the hardest you have a great team. Well Dylan's one of those guys who tries to work the hardest." (TS- 15:15)

Matt Rhule took over as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2023. During his debut campaign, he failed to get his team bowl-eligible, finishing with a 5-7 record.

Matt Rhule has high praise for Dylan Raiola amid 2025 preparations

After an impressive debut, the expectations are high for the Cornhuskers with Dylan Raiola as their signal-caller. On Monday, Matt Rhule appeared for an interview with ESPN's Greg McElroy.

Rhule heaped praise on his starting quarterback and shared confidence about his preparations for the 2025 season. He also opened up about having a long conversation with Raiola about dealing with adversities on the field.

"He's always been a tremendous worker," Rhule said. "I think, you know, when you're a young player, you know you can be emotional and things are great, you're great, but when things get bad, sometimes you get quiet, introverted. You start to get frustrated.

"Actually, he and I got into the cafeteria. We actually had this exact same conversation. We had the UCLA game on TV, he was like, 'Man, it was 13-7 at the half, and then we came out and threw pick six.' He threw a pick six and we talked about how far he's come." (TS- 10:40)

The Cornhuskers' 2025 season opener is against the Cincinnati Bearcats on August 28. The game is scheduled to be played at Arrowhead Stadium and will kick off at 9 p.m. ET.

