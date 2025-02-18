"Don't be another Josh Rosen gang": Fans troll Cam Ward for his nonchalant NFL draft remarks

Cam Ward isn’t mincing words about his NFL future. The Miami Hurricanes quarterback made it clear he’s keeping tabs on teams that pass on him in the draft—and fans had plenty to say about it.

Ward, who skipped the second half of Miami’s 42-41 Pop-Tarts Bowl loss to Iowa State, has faced backlash from critics accusing him of quitting on his team. Now, he’s stirring debate again with his bold stance on NFL scouts overlooking him.

Speaking before receiving the Davey O’Brien Award as college football’s top quarterback on Monday, Ward delivered a blunt message.

“OK, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not,” Ward said. “If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember, you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that.”

Social media erupted in response. Some fans on Instagram backed Ward’s confidence, while others saw echoes of former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen’s ill-fated NFL tenure.

“Don’t be another Josh Rosen gang,” a fan wrote.

“I mean you played ACC defenses all year bro settle down,” one wrote

“Wants to be Peyton so bad,” one commented.

“I hope he doesn’t get drafted to a team that’ll ruin him,” a fan wrote.

“Easily the best QB in the draft,” one wrote.

“Nonchalant I love it,” another wrote.

Ward enters a 2025 draft class dominated by two marquee quarterbacks: himself and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. After a stacked 2024 QB class, the NFL’s next wave of signal-callers has plenty to prove.

Cam Ward is not the Giants’ preferred option, per NFL draft analyst

The New York Giants are locked in on drafting a quarterback in 2025, no matter what happens in free agency. They closely tracked Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders all season, but will either be available when they pick at No. 3 overall?

Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass - Source: Imagn

In ProFootballFocus analyst Jordan Plocher’s latest mock draft, both quarterbacks remain on the board after Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter go 1-2. Given the choice, Plocher has the Giants taking Sanders.

New York needs a new identity, and securing a high-upside quarterback is the fastest way to rebuild. Sanders boasts elite accuracy and a strong track record as a productive starter. Pairing him with Malik Nabers could set the foundation for a dynamic passing attack.

But PFF’s own rankings don’t back this move. The outlet grades the pick as an “F,” ranking Sanders as the 42nd-best prospect while slotting Ward at No. 17. In this mock, Ward doesn’t come off the board until the Jets at No. 7. Plocher doesn’t explain the contradiction, possibly buying into speculation that Sanders is the Giants’ preferred option.

New York’s ties to Sanders are well-documented, but does that make him the right choice? If the Giants truly had their pick, Ward might be the safer bet.

