“Don’t believe what they say online”: Shedeur Sanders drops blunt statement on false narratives surfacing the internet

Shedeur Sanders stole the spotlight at the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday — without even playing. In an interview with the NFL Network’s Jane Slater, the former Colorado quarterback dismissed online rumors.

“Don’t believe what they say online sometimes,” Sanders said.

Slater noted that Shedeur considers himself a humble guy and that his father, Deion Sanders, jokingly called him out for their close bond. During a meeting with the Tennessee Titans, Coach Prime kept calling his son, leading Shedeur to fire back with humor.

“The thing was my dad was calling me,” Shedeur said. “That was the funniest thing. You know, he has separation anxiety. So yeah, he kept calling me. I said, ‘Pops, it’s over with. It’s time for me to stand on my own now.’ The coaches enjoyed that.”

Deion has been deeply involved in Shedeur’s career, publicly supporting his rise as a top QB prospect. When asked about his father’s influence, Shedeur said he doesn't see any problem with that.

“I didn’t know your parents wanting the best for you and being involved was a problem,” Shedeur said.

Shedeur cemented his status as a top QB prospect for the 2025 NFL draft, alongside Miami's Cam Ward. His breakout season at Colorado showcased his talent, leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance.

He set school records with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and a 74.0% completion rate.

NFL mock draft 2025: Titans eye Shedeur Sanders to solve QB woes

Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (left) talks with Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

The Tennessee Titans, coming off a 3-14 season, are in dire need of a franchise QB. According to Sporting News, they had a productive initial meeting with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, as he pushes to be the No. 1 overall pick.

While some question whether Shedeur is worth a top selection — or a first-round pick — the Titans’ desperation at QB makes them a prime candidate to take the risk. If they don’t, another team could trade up to secure him at the top of the draft.

