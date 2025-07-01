"Don’t get the Cade Klubnik hype" "These lists are always a joke": Fans make their feelings known about EA College Football 26 QB rankings

The EA College Football 26 QB rankings were released on Tuesday, and of course, there's notable discourse on social media. Some fans believe the game developers were way off with this year's submission.

EA College Football 26 will be released on July 10 (early access on Monday). It is the second iteration of the famous gaming franchise, following its return after a long hiatus.

The quarterbacks seem to be getting the most buzz ahead of the game's release.

Here's what college football fans had to say about the rankings on X.

"Legitimately don’t get the Cade Klubnik hype. Drop one video of him doing something truly impressive," a fan said.

Another said, "These lists are always a joke 😂."

Then, some fans pointed out players missing.

One said, "QBs that should be on here: Dante Moore, Josh Hoover, Haynes King and Fernando Mendoza."

Another chipped in, "Erm I think you guys forgot Zach Calzada."

One wrote, "Where’s Austin Simmons?"

Some fans believe that their favorite QB has a too low base rating, while rival fans believe that EA Sports was too charitable with the rating.

This year's game will have Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams on the cover.

Who is the highest-ranked quarterback in EA College Football 26?

According to EA Sports, Clemson's Cade Klubnik, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State's Drew Allar are the highest-rated quarterbacks in EA College Football 26. All three QBs start the game with a base rating of 92 overall.

Klubnik is coming off a career year with Clemson, and he's looking to improve his draft stock ahead of the 2026 draft. Klubnik is a stellar passer of the ball with commendable scrambling skills. He is one of the 2026 Heisman Trophy favorites and will be a great shot caller to use in the game.

Nussmeier is another top-notch returning QB in the 2025 college football season. Nussmeier was a favorite for people who played EA Sports CFB 25. His poise, football IQ and pocket awareness will be on full display in the new game.

Last but not least is Allar. He was crucial in leading the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff in 2024. His 92 overall rating is a reflection of his importance in James Franklin's offense. Allar, too, will look to improve his draft stock in the upcoming college football season.

It's perhaps pertinent to note that none of the above-mentioned QBs toppled last year's highest-rated quarterbacks. In EA College Football 25, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Georgia's Carson Beck led the way at 93 overall.

Sanders is now in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, while Beck is on the Miami Hurricanes with a base rating of 91 in CFB 26.

