"Don't get mad at me when I poke fun at you": Podcaster issues stern warning to Shedeur Sanders haters in latest episode

Emory Hunt has warned fans not to count out Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes star has received criticism for his performance during the program's pro day, specifically for patting the ball before he throws.

In a "College Draft Podcast" clip with Ross Tucker, Hunt shared his thoughts on whether the quarterback habit would affect him in the NFL.

Hunt believes the criticism from fans and media about Sanders is ridiculous and will not be an issue. He also admitted that he stopped calling out people on social media for his take on the NFL draft prospect patting the football.

"I'll let people go out there and be dumb," Hunt said (7:06 onwards). "Now, you're going to go out there, and these all-tape watchers that are always about the tape have now started to heavily judge folks based off the combine and pro days, so I have nothing left to say.

"So when it's Week 6, and Shedeur is leading in, you know, Rookie of the Year voting and whatever team he's on is like 5-1, don't get mad at me when I poke fun at you."

The college football analyst also addressed the critics' belief that defensive backs can exploit Sanders' habit. He pointed out how the quarterback had 10 interceptions in his senior year, which isn't an indicator that patting the football is an issue.

"When people talk about 'Oh, DB's are going to get a key on that (Sander's habit). They are going to be able to drive on the football.' Alright cool. Let's check that with how many interceptions he's thrown in college because if that's the case, he should have at least 25 picks. He doesn't," Hunt added (8:18 onwards).

Ross Tucker shares the benefits of patting the football for Shedeur Sanders

Ross Tucker also defended Shedeur Sanders's practice of patting the football before he throws. He pointed out that Tom Brady also did it during his legendary NFL career and how the NFL draft prospect could use his habit to his advantage.

"That can go both ways, right?" Tucker said (9:18 onwards). "Like, you can change your pat timing, you can actually mess with the defense with it, or you can pat look in one way and then throw it the other way."

Tucker believes Sanders can use his habit in different ways to help his team win games in the NFL. The former Colorado star is expected to be among the early picks in the upcoming draft.

