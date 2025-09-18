"Don't get nasty with the media": Mad Dog takes swipe at Dabo Swinney over furious rant after Georgia Tech humiliation

The plight of Clemson football after three games since the start of the 2025 season is really concerning. No one would have imagined Dabo Swinney and Co. would end up losing two games despite having a veteran QB in Cade Klubnik and a loaded roster.

Ad

After the Week 3 matchup against Georgia Tech that Clemson lost with a narrow margin triggered by a game-winning field goal in the final minute of the game, coach Dabo Swinney had a heated exchange with the reporters in the postgame presser. He boasted about his team's achievements and individual success with the program over the last ten years.

“We’ve had a lot of success here and it hasn’t been perfect. I thrive in the battle, honestly. I have my whole life. … Perspective is important. If they want me gone, if they’re tired of winning, they can send me on my way because that’s all we’ve done is win. If they’re tired of winning, we’ve won this league eight of the last 10 years,” Swinney said to the reporters on Tuesday. [Timestamp - 0:30]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

In no time, this exchange went viral and experts like Mad Dog Russo responded to Swinney's sensitive remarks.

“Take it easy Dabo. In a big market, I mean in Columbia, I mean Clemson, South Carolina, nobody's going to say anything, because he's the king. You got the big market. He won them 8 out of 10. Dabo, he's a good guy. They won a lot. Nobody's sitting there saying he's not a good coach. He's a good coach. But that's way, way too sensitive,” Russo said on First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith and other panelists.

Ad

“You're also in the worst conference in college football. ACC stinks. I don't want to hear it the ACC. It's terrible. And he's making a big deal,” he added.

Dabo Swinney will struggle to keep Clemson's playoff aspirations alive in 2025

With two losses, Clemson is now sitting with a 1-2 record in the last three games. Even though ACC happens to be a less competitive one, getting into the playoff would atleast require 10 games winning season. Which also means, Swinney amd Co. must win all the upcoming games to wrap up the 2025 season.

Ad

Looking at their schedule closely, the strength keeps on increasing as they go deep into season. The Tigers will next face Syracuse in Week 4, followed by UNC, Boston College, SMU and Duke.

Florida State and Louisville are other two challenging matchups for Swinney before they finally take on South Carolina to wrap up the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.