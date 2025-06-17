"Don't know if they're going to be good" - CFB insider exposes major hole for Michigan by casting doubt on Bryce Underwood-led QB room  

The Michigan Wolverines' 2024 season was a disappointing one. They went from undefeated national champions to a team that was out of the playoff picture. One of the main reasons was the replacement of star quarterback J.J. McCarthy with Alex Orji, who struggled.

For 2025, the Wolverines are set to have another starting quarterback: five-star prospect Bryce Underwood. However, to get the most out of him, Michigan needs a strong wide receiver group to help him.

College Football insider RJ Young spoke about the WR room and cast doubt on its abilities.

"They're (Michigan's wide receiver) are not very experienced, and I don't know if they are going to be any good at that position," Young said on Monday (6:00), via "Adapt and Respond."

Last season, the standout receiver of the Wolverines was tight end Colston Loveland. His 582 receiving yards were more than double the yards the leading wide receiver (Tyler Morris) recorded.

Loveland is no longer with the program as he declared for the 2025 NFL draft and was picked at No. 10. He will play for the Chicago Bears.

This leaves Michigan with a selection of wide receivers, all of whom have not been able to prove themselves yet. Their inexperience could prove costly for the Wolverines, who may have to rely on their run game to get the important yards needed for victory.

It would likely not be enough, and the Wolverines could struggle again next season.

Michigan close to securing a top wide receiver for 2026

While there are concerns about Michigan's selection of wide receivers this year, Sherrone Moore is doing everything he can to make the WR room stronger in the future.

Acording to On3, the Wolverines are close to securing the commitment of four-star wide reciever Travis Johnson. He is one of the most sought-after wideouts in the 2026 class, with over 40 offers, and recently made a visit to Ann Arbor.

Johnson reportedly liked what he saw and believes Michigan is desperate to gain a wide receiver like him.

This has tipped the scales over to the Wolverines, which will likely gain another top player. Johnson will announce his decision in the coming weeks.

