“Don’t let people all into the business side”: Travis Hunter opens up about receiving advice from Cam Newton & Stephen A. Smith

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter had a tremendous season that culminated with a Heisman Trophy win. As a result, he is projected to be a top-five pick, and could even contend to be the first pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Hunter went to New Orleans for the Super Bowl festivities. While at the event, he spoke with many famous people in the football world. On Wednesday, Hunter released an episode of "The Travis Hunter Show," where he was asked if there was anyone that he met who gave him good advice.

"Yeah, we had Cam (Newton) on," Hunter said (starts at 7:25). "I always talk to Cam, so that's nothing new to me. Always, you know, listening to Cam. Stephen A. (Smith) talked to me, you know I had great conversations with him. For the most part, I don't let people all into the business side. I be chilling for real."

Travis Hunter speaks about his goals for when he is in the NFL

Travis Hunter was also asked about his goals in the NFL.

"I need that gold jacket, whatever it's gonna take," Hunter said (starts at 7:55). "Let's do it! I gotta outdo Coach Prime. I got a Heisman Trophy, he don't. That's not all because he's got that gold jacket.

"I gotta get that gold jacket and the Super Bowl, I get to outdo him. I can't outdo him if I don't get none of that. So, I'm just one step closer. Keep going. Then if I go a pick ahead of him (giggles)."

Hunter refers to the gold jacket all players get when they are inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Deion Sanders was inducted into the class of 2011.

While college football accolades alone will not earn him a Hall of Fame career, he has put himself in a good position to succeed. Hunter still has not said publically whether he plans on playing cornerback or wide receiver primarily in the NFL, or if he wants to try to play both full-time. That decision will likely be up to the team that drafts him.

