Saturday marks the first regular-season matchup in 20 years between Julian Sayin’s Ohio State and Texas. Sayin was the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class, but he has yet to start a college game.

Ad

Sayin will face Texas, which entered the season ranked No. 1, and their quarterback Arch Manning, the top signal-caller in the 2023 class.

On his 4th&1 with Cam Newton podcast, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback addressed a question on many minds in the last few days: who will face more pressure, Sayin or Manning?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm going with Julian," Newton said (0:34). "This is new for him. This is a five-star, No. 1 player. Cool. All that's so far back there."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Newton’s assessment comes despite Sayin having a potent offense, highlighted by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who broke the Big Ten freshman record with 15 touchdowns in 2024.

"Nobody cares (that) you have Jeremiah Smith," Newton said. "Don't mess this up."

Meanwhile, Manning enters the 2025 season as a Heisman Trophy favorite and carries expectations that could dominate the spotlight all year. Newton is confident in Manning’s ability to handle it.

Ad

"Arch, on the other hand, even though he doesn't have any meaningful starts, he knows what the roar sounds like," Newton said (1:08). "The thing about Arch is that pressure looks and feels completely different. His pressure is how do you manage expectations? That's his pressure."

Analyst favors Arch Manning over Julian Sayin

In 2024, Julian Sayin played in only four games as a true freshman, primarily seeing limited action late as Will Howard’s backup. For 2025, he earned the starting quarterback position, edging out Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair.

Ad

Despite Ohio State’s history of successful first-year starters, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy favors Arch Manning over Sayin.

"I just don't think Julian Sayin was very good [last season]," McElroy said. "Granted, it's 12 reps from last year. But man, there were some bad misses. He had 84 yards or whatever, but almost all of that came on one throw on which a guy was wide open.

Ad

"Every contested throw he made last year was kind of off the mark. So we'll see. I'll be curious to see how he handles it. I think Arch (Manning) is significantly better than Sayin, and I think that's ultimately what determines the outcome. But we will see for sure."

Manning’s experience can give Texas an edge in Saturday’s matchup, but Sayin is poised for a strong performance to silence his critics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More