"Don't think nobody could f**k with me this year" - Coach Prime's offensive weapon issues blunt remarks heading into 2025

Following a rocky 2023 season that ended in 4-8 which saw quarterback Shedeur Sanders getting sacked 52 times, most in FBS, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders transformed his offensive line via the transfer portal.

Freshman offensive tackle Jordan Seaton stood out the most as the Buffs concluded the 2024 season 9-4.

In a clip posted on the "Well Off Media" social media channel on Monday, Seaton revealed his plans for the offseason and how he plans to step into a leadership role after the departure of Shedeur and Travis Hunter to the NFL.

"So my 3-month goal right now is to get my body fat down, trim, have a good core and become my skillset strike and punch," Seaton said. "I don't think nobody can f**k with me this year. For real, that's just how I feel. It is what it is. I gotta step into the leader role.

"You know I'm not too much of a talker but I feel like if I lead by example and how I carry myself day to day, then other people will tag along and start taking on some of the things that I do and the way I work and y'all see it on the videos and stuff."

How Jordan Seaton justified Coach Prime's trust

In 2022, Jordan Seaton was heavily recruited from IMG Academy by the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide but ultimately he chose to play for the Colorado Buffaloes under Coach Prime. During the media days, he revealed how the recruitment pitches he got were biased against Deion Sanders.

"This was the most famous one I got," Seaton said. "It was like, 'What, do you want to be a rapper or something?' I'm like, 'Hey, I get what you're saying,' but ... bro ... There was a lot of negative recruiting (at Coach Prime).

"I feel like some people don't understand that he's only had ... he's only been there for, what ... Has it been a year yet? It's been a year. The turnaround that program has from 1-11 to 4-8 ... to see that is cool."

Seaton started all 13 games at left tackle and was the first freshman in Colorado history to start in that position and was even named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writer's Association.

During Sunday's segment of the "Travis Hunter Show," Coach Prime's foremost offensive weapon revealed how he felt about the honor.

“Oh, I feel like it was some pressure,” Seaton said. “But it was actually just a good experience. Get to play with you guys. I feel like having y'all achieve the goals that y'all achieve, it was easier for me to do my thing.”

Jordan Seaton will have to protect a new quarterback next season depending on who wins the QB1 role after Coach Prime flipped Julian Lewis from USC and acquired Kaidon Salter from the Liberty Flames via the transfer portal.

