"Don't want to compete" "Kill it out there": CFB fans divided over Colorado CB Omarion Cooper's transfer announcement

Deion Sanders got another jolt on Monday morning when Colorado cornerback Omarion Cooper announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. He played the majority of games for the Buffaloes last season and put on some decent numbers. The CB has now decided to part ways with Coach Prime and play out his senior year elsewhere.

Cooper took to X to announce his decision to enter the portal.

“I am officially in the Transfer Portal,” Cooper tweeted.

The announcement caused a major divide among college football fans. A fan said Cooper did not want to compete, so he has taken a path elsewhere.

"Don’t want to compete smh."

“Nah, that’s peace. You wasn’t about to see the field until injury,” a fan said.

“Good luck on your next stop. Get a degree that will get you a career,” another fan made their feelings clear.

While some were sad to see him move away from Boulder, others suggested some destinations for him to pursue in the portal.

"Kill it out there. You gonna be great," a fan wrote.

“Damn Coop! I'm hurt but I get it!!!!! Can't wait to see where you land!!!” A fan expressed their sadness.

“Come to Maryland! #GoTerps,” another fan suggested.

The Buffaloes have lost more than 20 players to the portal this time, with the critics blaming Coach Prime for the departure.

Deion Sanders’ statement on transfer portal frenzy amid Omarion Cooper news

Deion Sanders is unfazed by the recent transfer portal frenzy in Colorado and asked the fans to have faith in him. In a recent video by ‘Well Off Media,' Sanders expressed his trust in his coaching staff and the recruitment team that has been put in place.

"We're good. I trust the recruiting team. I trust our coaches, and please have some faith in me," Sanders said. "We good. We all right. We all right."

Sanders said that he doesn't hate any players who have left or are leaving because he only wants the best for all of them.