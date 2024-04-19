“I don’t dislike any of the kids that may leave”: $45M worth Deion Sanders opens up about players leaving Colorado amid transfer portal frenzy

In response to 15 Colorado players entering the transfer portal, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders addressed the situation with confidence, downplaying its potential impact on the program.

In a video shared by the Well Off Media YouTube channel on Thursday, Sanders expressed trust in the recruiting team and coaching staff, urging faith in his leadership.

"We're good. I trust the recruiting team. I trust our coaches, and please have some faith in me," Sanders said. "We good. We all right. We all right."

Deion Sanders, who is worth $45 million per CelebrityNetWorth, highlighted the need for players to sometimes disconnect and reconnect to reignite their potential. He mentioned that he always wanted the best for the athletes and never disliked them if they wanted to switch schools.

"Sometimes you need to disconnect from something to reconnect to something else to restart you and reenergize you and stabilize you," Sanders said. "I don't dislike any of the kids that may leave, man, because I just want the best for them."

Sanders emphasized that most players entering the transfer portal were backups, suggesting that it's rare for starters to leave at this stage. He remained optimistic about attracting high-caliber replacements, indicating upcoming visits from potential recruits.

"I think we got some [starting-caliber players] coming in from visits pretty soon, maybe even this weekend, but we can attract those type of players," Sanders said. "I don't think we're losing those type of players, and if we do, we're good. We're good. We're making a big deal out of nothing."

Among the notable departures were former five-star cornerback Cormani McClain and 2021 AAC Rookie of the Year running back Alton McCaskill. Deion Sanders expressed his wishes for McClain's success and personal growth.

"I want the best for [McClain], man. I really do," Sanders said. "I want that kid to soar. I want him to man up. I want him to be the best possible athlete and human being and person that he could possibly be."

Deion Sanders defends Colorado Buffaloes amid transfer portal exodus

During his press conference on Thursday, coach Deion Sanders challenged local reporters to identify the types of players leaving Colorado's football team through the transfer portal. When informed that potential starters at running back and tight end were among them, Sanders said:

"You haven't been watching practice, huh?"

Six players who started games for Colorado last season have entered the transfer portal this week, highlighting the turnover within the team. The Buffaloes started strong but finished the 2023 season with a 4-8 record, ending up last in the Pac-12. The spring transfer portal window opened on Tuesday and will run until April 30, coinciding with Colorado's spring game on April 27.

