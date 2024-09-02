Donovan Edwards High School Stats: A look at Michigan RB's career before college

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards' promising football career started from his high school days at West Bloomfield High School in Michigan. He committed to Michigan in 2020, and, by January 2021, he had enrolled early to begin his college career.

In his freshman year in 2021, Edwards saw limited action behind Michigan's star running backs, Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins. He appeared in 12 games, rushing for 174 yards and three touchdowns while also recording 265 receiving yards and a touchdown.

One of the notable moments of his freshman season was a 75-yard touchdown pass in the Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa on Dec. 5, marking the fifth-longest passing play in the game's history.

The running back's sophomore season in 2022 marked a huge improvement in his production. With more opportunities, he rushed for 991 yards and seven touchdowns on 140 carries. His breakout performance came against Penn State, where he rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He earned his first career start against Michigan State that season.

In his junior season in 2023, Edwards appeared in all 15 games, finishing the season with 497 rushing yards, five touchdowns and 249 receiving yards. In the CFP National Championship Game against Washington, he scored two touchdowns on runs of 41 and 46 yards, becoming the first player to achieve multiple 40-plus-yard touchdowns in the National Championship Game.

Donovan Edwards never recorded less than 200 receiving yards in a season.

Donovan Edwards looks to rebound after a slow start to 2024 season

Heading into the 2024 season, Donovan Edwards made history as the first Michigan player to record a touchdown catch, touchdown pass and touchdown run of at least 75 yards in his career.

Expectations were high for him in Michigan's season opener against Fresno State. However, the Wolverines' 30-10 victory was marked by a less-than-stellar performance, as he managed only 27 yards on 11 carries.

The game got off to a slow start for Michigan, with the offense struggling to find its rhythm in the first half. The Wolverines eventually settled in, but Edwards failed to break free for any significant gains.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore acknowledged the team’s early struggles but put his confidence in the running back duo of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum.

“I mean, we think we have two guys that are starters,” Moore told MLive. “We’ll play both of ‘em.”

Michigan's offense managed 269 total yards, with 148 on the ground and 121 through the air. The program is preparing to face Texas next Saturday, and Edwards will likely look to rebound.

If he can exceed 30 receptions this season, he will join an elite group of Michigan running backs to achieve that milestone in multiple seasons.

