“Dont forget it” - Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin flexes muscles with cryptic reaction to huge 17-7 win against Mississippi State

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was visibly on cloud nine after the Rebels defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the highly anticipated Egg Bowl. While the Rebels moved a step closer to New Year's Six bowl games, the Bulldogs' journey to be eligible for a bowl game finally came to an end.

Last season, Mississippi State won a nail-biting clash by just two points (24-22) and was hopeful of having another successful showdown. But Lane Kiffin and his team learned from their previous mistakes. And despite a lackluster offensive performance from both sides, Ole Miss did just enough to thwart their rivals 17-7.

After the game, Kiffin took to social media to flex his team's highly anticipated Egg Bowl win after last season's disappointment. The coach shared a post on X, which was initially shared by the Rebels after their win, which showcased the Egg Bowl trophy with the caption "We Run the 'SIP". Kiffin shared this post with bragging rights and a caption that read:

"Don't forget it"

Kiffin has been the coach of the Rebels since 2020. And over a span of four years, the team has been gradually improving under his guidance and is looking forward to establishing themselves as a competitor for the national championship once again.

It's been decades since the Rebels won a conference title, let alone a national championship. Their last national championship win was back in 1962, but it was later revoked after the NCAA vacated 33 of their victories and implemented a two-year ban on post-season for recruiting violations under former coaches Houston Nutt and Hugh Freeze.

Lane Kiffin's 2023 record with the Ole Miss Rebels

After clinching the Egg Bowl, the Rebels completed their regular season with a 10-2 overall record (6-2 in the SEC). They finished second in the SEC West division behind Alabama, and are looking strong as a participant in the new year's six bowl games.

Apart from this, the win against Mississippi State makes Lane Kiffin the only coach after Johnny Vaught to record a 10-win campaign in more than one season. The Rebels will be looking forward to retaining Kiffin for a few more years as he continues the develop the talent brewing in the program.