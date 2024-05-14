“Downfall needs to be studied” - CFB world left confused as former Alabama WR Agiye Hall commits to UCF as a walk on

Former Texas and Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has stirred the college football community with his decision to walk on to the UCF Knights’ football program under coach Gus Malzahn.

As reported by On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos, Hall enrolled at UCF this past semester as a student and is set to join the team immediately. This move comes after Hall's brief stint at Texas following his departure from Alabama.

Hall's decision to walk on at UCF has prompted widespread speculation and debate within the college football community. Many are left puzzled by his choice.

"Downfall needs to be studied," a fan remarked

"As a walk on is nuts," another fan stated

Here is how fans expressed their reactions to his decision:

Agiye Hall's collegiate career has been tumultuous, marked by limited playing time and off-field issues. At Texas, he played just three games, managing one catch for seven yards before entering the transfer portal in December 2022. His time at Alabama wasn't much more fruitful, as he only recorded four receptions for 72 yards during the 2021 season.

Despite his struggles on the field, Hall was once heralded as a top prospect out of Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale, earning four-star status and ranking as the No. 9 overall prospect in the state, the No. 4 wide receiver in his class, and the No. 37 overall prospect nationally in the Class of 2021.

Steve Sarkisian's perspective on Agiye Hall's redshirt year and profile

Agiye Halls' journey has been marred by off-field incidents, including an arrest in August 2022 on criminal mischief charges while in Texas, resulting in an indefinite suspension by then-coach Steve Sarkisian.

In mid-October 2022, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian discussed his plans for Agiye Hall, highlighting the player's turbulent journey with the team. Sarkisian expressed a desire to preserve Hall's redshirt:

“As far as Agiye goes, obviously it’s been a bit of a journey since he’s been here,” Sarkisian said. “He’s had some ups and had some downs. At this moment in time, if we can preserve his redshirt I think that would be in the best interest of him and the best interest of us.”

Standing at 6'3" and weighing 196 pounds, Hall was ranked 56th overall nationally by the 247Composite in 2022, placing 7th among wide receivers and 11th in Florida.

We will have to wait and see what the future at UCF holds for him.