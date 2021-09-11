Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 members receive iconic orange jackets ahead of enshrinement ceremony

Each year, the world of basketball honors individuals that had a deep and positive impact on the game. These individuals are immortalized, their indelible excapades and accomplishments carved in an establishment dedicated to keeping the greats of the sport alive.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is not a mere dream for players and coaches, it is an acknowledgment of the sweat, blood and passion displayed by these exceptional individuals.

This year's Basketball Hall of Fame Class is scheduled to be enshrined on Saturday, September 11 in Springfield, MA. It is the first time ever that two classes will be enshrined in the same year. The class of 2020 was also enshrined in May 2021.

John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said:

"For the first time in our history, we’ll enshrine two Classes in one calendar year." He continued by saying, "We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the Class of 2021 to Springfield – the Birthplace of Basketball – where we can celebrate them and honor their remarkable achievements and contributions to the game."

Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 members

On Friday, September 10th, the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Class was awarded their iconic orange jackets. The handing of the jacket was followed by a photo and press op. A total of 16 people will be enshrined at this year's ceremony. A list of all the inductees can be found on this NBA page.

A few of the names that stand out for most NBA fans include 10-time All-Star Paul Pierce, two-time NBA champ Chris Bosh, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell (coach) and Chicago Bulls' former star Toni Kukoc.

The other names on the list are Rick Adelman (coach), Ben Wallace (player), Chris Webber (player), Jay Wright (coach), Yolanda Griffith (player), Lauren Jackson (playerr), Val Ackerman (contributor), Cotton Fitzsimmons (contributor), Howard Garfinkel (contributor) and Clarence "Fats" Jenkins (player).

The event on saturday will not only be a tradition of honoring the achievements of these 16 but also a night to celebrate basketball. The world will watch as these legends are rightfully given a place next to their predecessors and colleagues.

