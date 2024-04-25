"DRAFT DAY BABYYYY": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen expresses excitement for upcoming 2024 NFL draft

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen expressed excitement ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. She took to X to share her feelings about one of the most eagerly awaited days on the football calendar.

Kristen is a big fan of Alabama football and has continued to support the team even after her father's departure as head coach. Many of Nick Saban's former wards are part of the 2024 Draft class. They will know their landing spots on Thursday in Detroit.

Here is what former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter had to say about the upcoming NFL Draft.

“DRAFT DAY BABYYYYYYY!” She wrote in her X post.

The Draft will be a three-day event commencing on Thursday at 8 PM (ET) in the downtown area surrounding the Heart Plaza and Campus Martius Park. It will have a total of seven rounds with the first round scheduled for Thursday. The second and the third rounds will be wrapped up on Friday and the last four rounds on Saturday. The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick and are expected to select Caleb Williams.

As many as 12 Alabama players are eligible to be selected in the draft this year.

Kristen gets emotional at Nick Saban's first Alabama appearance since retirement

Nick Saban spent 17 years coaching the Crimson Tide to six national titles. He oversaw several players cutting it in the NFL during his reign, making Alabama a football powerhouse. The 72-year-old stepped down as head coach back in January. He returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium as ‘one of the fans’ at their A-Day. His speech to the players and the fans got his daughter Kristen Saban emotional.

“Would die for him,” she said in a post on X.

It was the first A-Day in the post-Saban era and the first time that new head coach Kalen DeBoer took charge of the team in front of a packed stadium. The Spring Game resulted in a fierce encounter between the White and the Crimson teams. showing. The Tidebis appear ready to roll in the 2024 season. However, before that, all eyes would be on Thursday’s NFL Draft.