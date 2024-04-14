“Would die for him” - Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban gets teary-eyed as former Alabama HC turns into “one of the fans”

Kristen Saban teared up as her dad, Nick Saban, attended the first A-Day spring scrimmage on Saturday after stepping down as the Alabama football coach in January. She responded on X to a video of the legendary coach's address to the players and fans ahead of the spring scrimmage.

Kalen DeBoer led the first A-Day in Tuscaloosa after the end of the Saban era. While the squad showed what it's made of to the 72,000 fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium, things got emotional when the ex-coach took the podium to say something. It was all that his 28-year-old daughter needed to show her emotional self.

Here's what Kristen Saban said about dad Nick Saban while responding to his words for the Alabama Crimson Tide players and fans.

“Would die for him,” she tweeted with a teary-faced emoji.

Nick Saban told the fans that it was the first time that he was getting to address the group that he no longer coaches.

“I’m one of you. I’m one of the fans now,” he said amid loud cheering and applause.

The White Team won the annual showpiece 34-28 over the Crimson Team. Running back Jam Miller was the MVP for the game, taking home the Dixie Howell Award.

When Kristen Saban defended dad Nick Saban with a cheeky reply to a fan

Last month, Nick Saban was in the news for his take on the NIL era's adverse impact on college sports. His comments to U.S. senators and subsequent media interviews suggested that the seven-time national champion isn't pleased with the NIL structure in its present form. The comments didn't sit well with Barstool Rocky Top, which asked the coaching legend to "whine some more from the retirement home."

The 72-year-old’s daughter, Kristen Saban, defended him with a clever reply.

"Which home you talking about tho?” she responded.

The Kalen DeBoer era has begun in Tuscaloosa after 17 amazing years with Saban. Now it remains to be seen if the new coach can match his predecessor’s legacy.

