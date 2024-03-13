Nick Saban's daughter Kristen gives cheeky reply to fan criticizing her father's polarizing NIL view - “Which home you talking about tho?”

On Tuesday, Nick Saban gave the CFB world plenty to ponder about the possibilities and impact of the NIL era on college football. His comments to US Senators, suggesting money is degrading the sport, made headlines and started a lot of discourse. However, his views were not received well by all quarters of the community.

One X user (@BarstoolTenn) didn't agree with the lopsided argument that Saban offered against NIL while sitting alongside Sen. Ted Cruz:

"Just shut up dude please. Tell me you couldn’t adapt to change without telling me you couldn’t. Whine some more from the retirement home bud"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Getting wind of the tweet, Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, who doesn't refrain from speaking her mind had a cheeky reply to the fan's comment:

"Which home you talking about tho?"

Expand Tweet

Worth a mammoth $70 million (as per MARCA), the legendary coach owns amazing real estate across the country. The above two in Kristen's tweet are a $17.5 million Jupiter Island home (left) and a $11 million house in Lake Burton.

Speaking at the roundtable discussion on Capitol Hill, Saban warned of a potential caste system emerging in college football, where financial disparities could widen between programs.

Also read: $70M worth Nick Saban & wife Miss Terry draw Twitter flak for anti-NIL opinions- “Said that from the f*cking lake house?”

Nick Saban thinks college football is degrading

The former Alabama coach is concerned about the direction of the sport with the rise of NIL deals and booster involvement. He believes this might alienate fans and undermine the essence of the game:

“It's whoever wants to pay, the most money raised, the most money to buy the most players is going to have the best opportunity to win,” Saban said.

He does not like the shift towards a commercialized landscape that challenges traditional beliefs about the purity of the sport.

“Well, all the things I believed in for all these years of coaching, 50 years of coaching, no longer exist in college athletics,” said Saban.

As college football evolves, Saban's critique highlights the need for careful navigation of the balance between financial opportunities for athletes and the preservation of the sport's integrity.

Also read: "I'm not really for collectives": Nick Saban drops blunt reaction on NIL collectives while providing alternate solution to aid funding