Alabama coach Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, find themselves in social media crossfire due to their outspoken views on name, image and likeness (NIL) in college football.

Worth $70 million (as per MARCA), Saban has always been skeptical about the impact of NIL on college football, particularly the challenges of revenue-sharing among states and the potential creation of a financial divide between wealthy and less affluent programs.

Voicing his opinion about the NIL on Capitol Hill in a discussion arranged by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Saban revealed that his wife, Miss Terry, raised concerns about the changing landscape before his retirement, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Why are we doing this?"

She pointed out that players are now primarily focused on their earnings. Saban highlighted the imbalance in funds available for paying players, citing the risk of creating a caste system where richer programs become even more privileged.

Expand Tweet

Despite advocating for athletes to share in the revenue generated by their sports, Saban faced criticism from a college football fan who sarcastically questioned his perspective, asking:

"Said that from the f*cking lake house?"

Expand Tweet

The tweet was a not-so-subtle reference to Saban's $11 million lakeside property on Lake Burton.

Expand Tweet

Let's look at some other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin also tweeted about the above statement:

Expand Tweet

Saban's desire to implement an NIL salary cap aims to level the playing field and eliminate advantages that wealthier schools may have.

Also read: Keyshawn Johnson drops his opinion on factors leading to Nick Saban's retirement: "Coaches in college don't have control no more"

Frustration drove Nick Saban to retirement

While age and health concerns were initially cited as reasons for his departure, Saban recently revealed a deeper layer to his decision, highlighting frustration as a significant driving force.

The enormous pressure of recruiting and hiring coaches, combined with his age, made it difficult to maintain transparency about his long-term commitment, which explains why he retired.

Saban expressed disappointment in his players' behavior after the overtime loss to Michigan in the college football semifinals.

“We had our opportunities to win the game and we didn't do it, and then showing your a*s and being frustrated and throwing helmets and doing that stuff,” Saban said.

The incident shaped Saban's decision to step away from coaching, signaling the end of an era in Alabama football.

Also read: PHOTO: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban relives 11x SEC champion dad's retirement with nostalgic snapshot

Do you believe that losing the Rose Bowl game to the Michigan Wolverines was the sole reason for Nick Saban's retirement decision? Mention your thoughts in the comments below.