PHOTO: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban relives 11x SEC champion dad's retirement with nostalgic snapshot 

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, shared a nostalgic snapshot of her legendary dad, reliving his retirement, on Instagram.

The 11-time SEC champion head coach’s Nick’s Kids Foundation has joined hands with an Alabama-based apparel store for charity purposes. Kristen amplified the new partnership through her Instagram story.

The post was originally shared by JNJ Apparel Store in partnership with Nick’s Kids Foundation. According to the post, the apparel store brought a limited edition Coach Saban design shared in the snap.

The benefit of each shirt sold would go to the Saban family charity. The design is available in the store in three styles and multiple colors.

“We’ve partnered with Nick's Kids Foundation to bring you this limited edition Coach Saban design! Each shirt directly benefits the official charity of the Saban family,” the caption on the post read.

Coach Saban spent five decades as a football coach at various levels, winning several titles at different places. He announced his retirement in January after spending 17 years at the helm of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program.

Coach Saban is enjoying his retirement by taking up his hobby of playing golf while also spending time with his family. He is involved in charity through his foundation, which recently honored some big names in college football coaching.

Nick Saban to join Peyton Manning on the ManningCast?

Nick Saban might be coming to the ManningCast. According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, ESPN and Omaha Production could be looking to add the legendary college head coach to Peyton Manning’s video podcast, along with another coaching legend, Bill Belichick.

Coach Saban has already joined the ‘College GameDay’ and his partnership with the six-time Super Bowl champion might be broached for Monday Night Football.

"If Manning were to sign Belichick, the idea of teaming with ESPN to create a Belichick and Nick Saban “Manningcast” is expected to be broached, according to officials briefed on the plans,” Marchand revealed.

Well, if this turns out to be true, it will be music to the ears of all of the football world. Fans would love to see both the coaching legends dissect plays on live TV, giving invaluable knowledge to the viewers.

