Nick Saban appeared for his first press conference since announcing his retirement as Alabama's head coach. But it didn't last long as Miss Terry shut it down in an adorable fashion.

The adorable moment between the legendary college football couple was caught on camera.

Coach Saban met the media during the Saban Legacy Awards in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday night. While the press conference was still underway, Miss Terry came from behind to remind him that people were waiting for him for a family photo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“The Beamers are waiting on you,” Miss Terry can be heard saying when Coach Saban was still at the podium.

The seven-time national champion quickly descended to come close and listen to his wife. She clarified that the legendary Virginia Tech head coach, Frank Beamer and his family were waiting for him to get a family snap clicked.

“The Beamers are waiting to do a family picture,” Miss Terry said.

Thus, Coach Saban's first press conference since retirement came to a close. Miss Terry has been his support system throughout his coaching career at every level. She was even involved with the team in Tuscaloosa to some extent as a motherly figure for the players.

Also read: 7x national champ Nick Saban once revealed hardships he faced trying to get a date with Miss Terry

Nick Saban honors legendary figures at the 3rd annual Saban Legacy Awards

On Monday, Nick Saban honored former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer and late College Football Hall of Fame member Bobby Bowden.

The 3rd annual Saban Legacy Awards went to these two figures for their contributions to college football. While Coach Beamer personally attended the ceremony in Birmingham, Bowden’s son Tommy received the award on behalf of the FSU Seminoles legend.

Expand Tweet

The awards were established by Coach Saban and the Quarterbacking Children's Health Foundation in 2022. It is his way to honor and recognize the lifetime achievement of a college coach and his contributions to the game.

In previous years, it went to the likes of Steve Spurrier, Eddie Robinson, Vince Dooley, and Bill Snyder.

Does Miss Terry also deserve the Saban Legacy Award? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: “Miss Terry even got called a few names” - Nick Saban breaks his silence on aftermath of College Football Playoff decision