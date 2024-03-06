"One of the reasons we went": $70M worth Nick Saban reveals "deep conversations" about retirement with wife, Miss Terry, on yearly Florida trip

Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss to Michigan could have been the final straw in the legendary career of Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. Three days after the 27-20 defeat to the Wolverines in the CFP semifinal, Saban and his wife, Terry, reportedly headed from Tuscaloosa to their residence in Jupiter Island, Florida, contemplating retirement.

Saban, with an estimated net worth of $70 million per Clutch Points, reflected on their vacation and "deep conversations," telling ESPN’s Chris Low in a recent interview:

"That’s one of the reasons we went, to discuss whether I would keep coaching. But she didn’t know. I didn’t really know."

He admitted uncertainty lingered and said:

"It’s not just something I think about during the season, but that was the time to think about it and talk about it, for both of us."

Engaging in introspection, Saban conversed with football icons Bill Parcells and Gene Stallings during his stay in Jupiter. Parcells and Stallings advised on the elusive timing of retirement.

"Both of them said you never know quite when it’s the right time, but you kind of also know in the back in your mind when it’s the right time," Saban said.

Age emerged as a prominent factor influencing Saban's decision-making.

"I felt like my age was starting to impact a lot of things," Saban said. "The older you get, the harder it is to sustain it at the level you want to and feel like you're doing a great job."

Still deliberating, Nick Saban engaged in a crucial conversation with Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne. Reflecting on the discussion, Byrne said:

"I wasn't going to believe it until I heard it from him for sure, and he still didn't say it was for sure."

Nick Saban's uncertainty regarding retirement remained palpable throughout the deliberations despite the significant insights gleaned from discussions with his wife, "Miss Terry," and colleagues.

Nick Saban's Retirement: A decision of singular focus

On Jan. 10, at his regular 7 a.m. start time, Nick Saban was in his office, displaying his characteristic dedication to work. Jeff Allen, the head athletic trainer who had been with Saban since 2007, told ESPN:

"He was going to work right up until the very end, and that's what he did. Saban's unwavering focus has long been cited as a key factor in his success."

That Wednesday, Nick Saban conducted Zoom interviews with potential assistant coaches, signaling a major decision in the works. Reflecting on the moment, Saban admitted to some surrealism:

"I guess I still wasn't 100% sure."

However, considering the impact on the program, players, coaches and university, he believed it was the right time for his departure. Nick Saban prioritized informing his players personally about his decision.

He broke the news in a team meeting room, followed by athletic director Byrne addressing the players. The atmosphere was described as eerie as Saban left the room. Byrne sought counsel from former players like Joe Namath, Mark Ingram, Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith, emphasizing the importance of their insights in his decision-making process.