Nick Saban's retirement news took the world of college football by storm in January, as many least expected the move. After almost two months of retirement, ESPN on Wednesday reported various reasons that caused the legendary Alabama Crimson Tide coach to retire.

The first and foremost reason was that Alabama's 27-20 loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl in January was a hard hit to sustain, coupled with the way the athletes acted out after the loss, contributing to Nick Saban's retirement.

As this information spread like wildfire, analyst and former NFL and college star Keyshawn Johnson gave his two cents on "Undisputed," saying that Nick Saban was an "old-school" coach who tried to make adjustments but struggled with rules changes and the evolving attitudes of players.

"Kids don't necessarily need college coaches the way they did in the past to develop," Johnson said. "And what I mean by that is that in the offseason, there's coaches that will train you that know a lot of stuff."

For instance, a quarterback coach will train a QB to play in the NFL, less focused on a national championship in college, Johnson said.

"The coaches in college don't have control no more," Johnson said. "Nick Saban once upon a time, he had control over college football, right?

"Nobody said anything, but we all know how dirty the SEC was. OK? Nick doesn't want to admit it, but it was a dirty business. They was doing NIL before the NIL was created. They was just doing it their own way. Now, there's an even playing field across the board."

Saban's retirement also started conversations about how NIL deals have started to affect college football.

Keyshawn Johnson further elaborated on NIL deals while talking about Nick Saban's retirement

After saying that coaches have lost control over players, Keyshawn Johnson talked about how players can enter the transfer portal as per their wishes.

"It was easy to go in a locker room after a loss to Georgia several years ago and say, 'We going to have a better team,' and come back and the guys would all buy in. Now, it's like, 'Well, you only played me X amount of minutes, and I only got X amount of touches. I can go get that over there and get paid. Or I can transfer to Ole Miss and play and get paid.'"

Nick Saban recently got heat for his views on NIL deals. Many fans thought that the former coach was against them.

