Michigan Wolverines players were seen on social media mocking the Alabama Crimson Tide after their victory at the Rose Bowl 27-20 on Monday. The short reel, highlighted by running back Blake Corum's appearance, showed the Wolverines mimicking pro 'Bama chants with a voiceover speaking in a deeply southern and rural accent.

"I don't give a piss about nothing but the Tide... Blitz 'Bama blitz baby... I love America and I love the Tide," the voiceover said.

The stunt seemed to be aimed at mocking the Alabama fanbase, which is deeply rooted in the rural population of the Southern state. It's also a shot at the SEC, the self-proclaimed best conference in the nation, which failed to have a team qualify for the national championship game.

The title game will feature two 2024 Big Ten teams. Washington defeated Texas in a 37-31 shootout in the Sugar Bowl, with Michael Penix Jr. throwing for 430 yards. While Washington played this year in the Pac-12 and Texas in the Big 12, the Huskies will realign with the Big Ten this year, and the Longhorns will move to the Southeastern Conference.

J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum: The difference makers for Michigan

J.J. McCarthy was named the MVP of this year's edition of the Rose Bowl game. The signal-caller threw for 221 yards and had three touchdown passes that helped seal the victory. However, fans will argue that Blake Corum was a bigger difference-maker for Michigan.

McCarthy was lucky to come out unscathed from some close calls. In the game's first play, the signal-caller threw what seemed like an interception but was recalled due to the defensive player being deemed out of bounds.

Blake Corum was a threat both on the ground and receiving games. With two receptions for 35 yards, Corum scored his first touchdown reception of the year and helped tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter. Running-wise, he had 83 rushing yards and scored the game's final touchdown, which allowed No. 1 Michigan to leapfrog No. 3 Alabama 27-20.