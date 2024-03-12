Kristen Saban glorifies her dad and former Alabama coach Nick Saban every chance she gets. Saban, who's at Capitol Hill today, voiced his opinion about the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) era of college football in a roundtable discussion hosted by Senator Ted Cruz.

Watching her dad on television as he laid down the negative impact of NIL on college football, Kristen captured a snippet and posted it on her Instagram story. She captioned it:

"Nick for President"

While advocating for revenue sharing without turning athletes into university employees, the renowned HC emphasized the importance of a fair arrangement that helps student-athletes while avoiding institutional disparities.

Saban suggested a revenue-sharing model as a potential long-term solution, aiming to enhance the quality of life for student-athletes while maintaining a level playing field. This approach, he believes, would foster holistic development while preventing certain schools from gaining undue advantages.

By supporting revenue-sharing, Saban aims to address concerns related to NIL without compromising the core values of college sports.

former NFL athlete takes shot at Nick Saban's incompetency in NIL-era

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson weighed in on Saban's exit from coaching, hinting at the challenges posed by the new NIL era. Johnson suggested that Saban's decision took into account the newfound competitiveness in recruiting top talents, owing to the emergence of NIL.

Johnson explained the leveling effect of NIL on the recruitment landscape on Nightcap.

"There was NIL before, but nobody talked about it," Johnson said. "Where did everybody wanna go play? Everyone wanna go play at Alabama. Don't walk away from the game now that the playing field is even. Don't do that. Why do that?"

Initially citing age and health concerns for his retirement, the 72-year-old later clarified that other factors influenced his decision, including disappointment in players' behavior after games.

