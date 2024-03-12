Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen drops opinion on latest clock reset - “This daylight savings is some [sh*t]”

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, has never shied away from voicing her opinion on various issues. She has grabbed the spotlight yet again with her candid opinion on the issue of Daylight Saving Time.

As the nation collectively adjusted its clocks for the biannual time change, Kristen took to X to express her thoughts:

"This daylight savings is some 💩."

Perhaps she would have preferred to reside in states such as Hawaii and most of Arizona, where Daylight Saving Time is not observed. She joins the chorus of those critical of the tradition.

While there have been proposals in Congress to make Daylight Savings Time permanent, no bill has passed the House yet. The Sunshine Protection Act aims to make daylight saving time permanent and is still under debate.

The proposal would have spared Americans the chore of adjusting their clocks twice a year, bringing a sense of permanence to the timekeeping routine.

Kristen Saban on life after Nick Saban's retirement

After Nick Saban departed the Alabama Crimson Tide, the college football powerhouse is experiencing changes under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

During a basketball game between Alabama and the Arkansas Razorbacks, where the Crimson Tide emerged victorious by 92-88, Kristen took to her X to reveal her newfound passion for basketball. In a humorous tone, she shared:

"I no longer fret about football, so now I scream at basketball on TV. Row Tad."

Given Nick Saban’s retirement, Kristen’s enjoyment of other sports does make sense, especially when her father has been enjoying some recreational golf. Reflecting on her father's retirement, Kristen spoke with WVTM 13 sports director Ryan Hennessy in late January, describing the bittersweet emotions surrounding the decision. She mentioned:

"It was sad, but I think we are at peace with it now.”

A seven-time national championship-winning head coach, Saban is savoring his retirement. He was spotted enjoying a game of golf with hip-hop artists Travis Scott and 50 Cent.

