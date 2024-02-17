Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban took to Instagram to flaunt a Coco Chanel flap bag. While doing so, she brought out her inner Swiftie to quote her favorite Taylor Swift. The 28-year-old also donned an all-black outfit to go with the bag.

Kristen is known throughout the college football world for her die-hard fandom of the Alabama Crimson Tide and her fashion statements on game days.

“Vigilante sh!t,” Kristen captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

It was the title of a song by Swift, who is worth $1.1 billion, according to Forbes. The song is from the album Midnights, released in 2022. Kristen held Chanel's black quilted mesh flap bag worth $2,386 per The Luxury Closet.

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban reveals reason why she goes to Super Bowl parties via latest IG post

Kristen Saban remembered time spent at the Taylor Swift concert

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, is an avid Taylor Swift fan. She follows the pop star with all her heart and constantly shares updates about the fandom. She took a trip down memory lane to recall a concert she attended in April last year and expressed her desire to be taken back to that time of the concert.

“Take me back to April 2023,” Kristen wrote while sharing a photo of the singer from the said concert.

Kristen's IG story remembering the Taylor Swift concert.

Such a big fan would never want to hear anything averse to their idol. Kristen makes it a point to defend Tay Tay on all counts. A week ago, she used NBA legend Charles Barkley’s comments to target a section of football fans who aren't happy seeing so much of the pop star at the games.

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban comes in support of $1 billion worth Taylor Swift amid backlash from fans - “!!!!!!!”