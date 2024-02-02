Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban comes in support of $1 billion worth Taylor Swift amid backlash from fans - “!!!!!!!”

Kristen Saban is enjoying the college football offseason, especially after her father, Nick Saban, retired as the coach of Alabama Crimson Tide in early January.

Kristen posted a story on her Instagram account on Thursday, supporting the biggest pop-sensation in the world, Taylor Swift. She reposted a post from a Threads user (@becky.hood19), who wrote:

"Your daughters are watching you hate Taylor Swift for supporting her boyfriend. And hearing you complain about her taking 60 seconds of air time out of a three hour GAME. They hear 'be smaller, be less.' Do better."

Kristen picked up on the thread and posted it on her IG story, writing:

"!!!!!!!!!"

Screenshot via Instagram

Swift has been in the news lately for her on-field support of boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The "Bad Blood" singer, worth $1 billion, as per Forbes, has been seen at recent games supporting the Chiefs with Kelce's family, especially his mother, Donna Kelce, and brother and fellow NFL player, Jason Kelce.

Kristen Saban couldn't control her emotions over Taylor Swift's moment with Travis Kelce

Nick Saban’s daughter took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to express her emotions over a heartwarming moment between pop icon Taylor Swift and Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Following the Chiefs' 17-10 victory in the AFC championship game over the Baltimore Ravens, Kristen shared a snapshot capturing Swift and Kelce hugging each other as Kansas City made it to the Super Bowl for a second year running.

"This is literally all I care about right now," Kristen wrote.

The Chiefs secured their fourth Lamar Hunt trophy in the last five years. From sharing moments of Kelce showing Swift around the locker room to celebrating sweet victories, Kristen has been a devoted Swiftie and Chiefs supporter.

