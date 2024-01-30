Diehard Taylor Swift fan Kristen Saban showcases her love for Alabama football with a Travis Kelce analogy

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban is not shy in letting fans know her love for musical sensation Taylor Swift. The CFB world is pretty well-versed about Kristen being a diehard Swiftie as she regularly posts about the pop star on social media, either gushing over a new song release or admiring her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, Travis Kelce.

Kristen's father Nick Saban retired earlier this month after a tenure of 17 years as the Alabama head coach. But this has not deterred Kristen from remaining faithful to the Crimson Tide. She recently used a Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift analogy to profess her love for the program and fans in Tuscaloosa.

In her Instagram story, Nick Saban's daughter posted a meme edit of Kelce and Swift embracing each other after the Chiefs' AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 28. In the edit, Kelce is represented as the Alabama Crimson Tide while Swift is represented as Kristen Saban. Through the analogy of this edit, it is clear that Kristen will forever be a supporter of the Crimson Tide.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Credits: Kristen Saban's Instagram

The Chiefs will be defending their Lombardi Trophy against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. It is pretty evident who Kristen will be cheering on that night.

Also Read: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban shares hearty video with Kristen Saban on IG 'sisters day'

Kristen Saban can't stop gushing over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance

Being a diehard Swiftie, Nick Saban's daughter can't get enough of the romance between Swift and the Chiefs TE. After their AFC Championship victory, Kelce and Swift's romantic moment of embrace went viral on social media. Even Kristen tweeted the picture, saying that that embrace was the only thing that was relevant at that moment.

"This is all I literally care about right now", Kristen tweeted.

Expand Tweet

As the Super Bowl LVIII is set, Swifties will be curious to see if they will get to witness another romantic moment between their favorite couple if the Chiefs go on to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Read More: "Got a lot of stuff at Alabama I still want to achieve": Jalen Milroe finally opens up about skipping transfer portal after Nick Saban's retirement