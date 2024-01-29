Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban was left feeling heart-broken for the Detroit Lions after their NFC Championship game loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

After a successful campaign, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was successful in leading his team to their first division title since 1993, ending the NFL's second-longest division title drought after a victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

However, his dream of clinching a Super Bowl was shattered after the 49ers made an impressive comeback with a 34-31 final score. Following the game, Kristen Saban took to social media to empathize for the Lions and their inspiring journey this season.

Kristen shared a tweet on X where she said that her heart goes out to the Detroit Lions. The team put up an impressive fight, but in the end, it wasn't enough to secure a spot in Super Bowl LVIII:

"Woke up with a heavy heart for the Detroit Lions. They were so close man."

The 49ers will now face the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs for a shot at the Lombardi trophy on Feb. 11. It will be interesting to see who Kristen Saban will be cheering on in the Super Bowl game set to be held in Las Vegas.

Nick Saban's daughter reminiscing 2023 college football season with the Crimson Tide

After spending 17 years as the head coach of the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban shocked the CFB world when he announced his retirement.

Recently, Kristen Saban took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video where she compiled moments from the 2023 season to reminisce about her father's final campaign in Tuscaloosa.

While Coach Saban may have left the Crimson Tide, his daughter doesn't plan on leaving Alabama anytime soon because of her son's schooling. Furthermore, she has also mentioned that she will forever be there to support the team in their future endeavors under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

