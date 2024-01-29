"Got a lot of stuff at Alabama I still want to achieve": Jalen Milroe finally opens up about skipping transfer portal after Nick Saban's retirement

After Kalen DeBoer replaced Nick Saban as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, a mass exodus of talent was seen. It was estimated that Alabama lost 30 players after DeBoer's arrival, including 5-star prospect Julian Sayin.

However, one player who did not enter the transfer portal was quarterback Jalen Milroe. He was recently asked why he decided to stay in Tuscaloosa, while many of his teammates decided to transfer out. He responded:

"I’ve got a lot of stuff at Alabama I still want to achieve I signed my letter of intent to come to University of Alabama so it's all about staying here and building.The guys were have in locker room is a really good group. Super excited for what’s ahead for our football team. We’re excited to have Coach DeBoer in and the coaching staff that’s here.”

Milroe joined the Crimson Tide in 2021, and for his first two seasons, he was the backup quarterback to Bryce Young. Once Young departed for the NFL in 2023, Milroe, now a junior, was announced by Saban as the new starting quarterback.

He started well during the season opener against Middle Tennessee, but struggled in Alabama's loss to the Texas Longhorns. He would be subsequently benched for the next game, but returned a week later.

Milroe remained the starting quarterback for the rest of the season, and he led the Crimson Tide to an SEC Championship victory over the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs. This won them a place in the College Football Playoffs against the Michigan Wolverines, who won this tight affair in overtime.

During the 2023 season, Milroe threw for 2834 yards, 23 touchdowns, 16 rushing touchdowns, and a pass completion of 65.8%.

Looking towards Milroe's future

Milroe will return to what will be a new look Alabama side in 2024, after the departure of many key names, either to the NFL draft or to other programs via the transfer portal.

However, this does not seem to bother Milroe, who is staying committed to the Crimson Tide and their new coach Kalen DeBoer. He was one of the first players to appear at DeBoer's first team meeting as the coach, and recently said that he plans to “tailor his offense towards his personnel”

That will mean playing to the strengths that the established Milroe has, to help the team better their strong season last year and maybe go one step further to reach the national championship game.

