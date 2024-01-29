Top Alabama players in 2024 NFL Playoffs ft. Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide are well represented by their former players in the 2024 NFL playoffs. Per reports, 13 of the 14 teams have at least one player on their roster who is a Crimson Tide alumni.
In other words, 36 former Alabama players are representing their teams in the NFL playoffs be it as a part of the active roster, practice squad or the injured reserve.
So who are these players and which teams did they represent in the 2024 NFL playoffs?
Top Alabama players in 2024 NFL playoffs
Here is the list of all the players from the Crimson Tide who represented their respective teams in the 2024 NFL playoffs.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Jalen Hurts
- Landon Dickerson
- Josh Jobe
- Eli Ricks
- DeVonta Smith
- Tyler Steen
Miami Dolphins
- Raekwon Davis
- Lester Cotton
- Da'Shawn Hand
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Jaylen Waddle
Houston Texans
- Christian Harris
- Will Anderson Jr.
- Kareem Jackson
- John Metchie III
- Henry To'o To'o
Cleveland Browns
- Alex Leatherwood
- Amari Cooper
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Jedrick Wills Jr.
Detroit Lions
- Brian Branch
- Jameson Williams
- Jahmyr Gibbs
Los Angeles Rams
- Carson Tinker
- Miller Forristall
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Najee Harris
- Levi Wallace
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
Buffalo Bills
- Damien Harris
Green Bay Packers
- Kenyan Drake
Buffalo Bills
- Trevon Diggs
Baltimore Ravens
- Marlon Humphrey
- Jalyn Amour-Davis
Alabama players in the Super Bowl LVIII
The Super Bowl LVIII is set to be a showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, who won their AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 17-10 final score.
The 49ers went on to defeat the Detroit Lions 34-31 to emerge as the NFC conference champions. Here are the Crimson Tide players who will represent both these teams in the Super Bowl LVIII.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Isaiah Buggs
San Francisco 49ers
- Cameron Latu
