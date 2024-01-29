Top Alabama players in 2024 NFL Playoffs ft. Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide are well represented by their former players in the 2024 NFL playoffs. Per reports, 13 of the 14 teams have at least one player on their roster who is a Crimson Tide alumni.

In other words, 36 former Alabama players are representing their teams in the NFL playoffs be it as a part of the active roster, practice squad or the injured reserve.

So who are these players and which teams did they represent in the 2024 NFL playoffs?

Top Alabama players in 2024 NFL playoffs

Here is the list of all the players from the Crimson Tide who represented their respective teams in the 2024 NFL playoffs.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts

Landon Dickerson

Josh Jobe

Eli Ricks

DeVonta Smith

Tyler Steen

Miami Dolphins

Raekwon Davis

Lester Cotton

Da'Shawn Hand

Tua Tagovailoa

Jaylen Waddle

Houston Texans

Christian Harris

Will Anderson Jr.

Kareem Jackson

John Metchie III

Henry To'o To'o

Cleveland Browns

Alex Leatherwood

Amari Cooper

Dalvin Tomlinson

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Detroit Lions

Brian Branch

Jameson Williams

Jahmyr Gibbs

Los Angeles Rams

Carson Tinker

Miller Forristall

Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris

Levi Wallace

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Buffalo Bills

Damien Harris

Green Bay Packers

Kenyan Drake

Baltimore Ravens

Marlon Humphrey

Jalyn Amour-Davis

Alabama players in the Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl LVIII is set to be a showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, who won their AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 17-10 final score.

The 49ers went on to defeat the Detroit Lions 34-31 to emerge as the NFC conference champions. Here are the Crimson Tide players who will represent both these teams in the Super Bowl LVIII.

Kansas City Chiefs

Isaiah Buggs

San Francisco 49ers

Cameron Latu

