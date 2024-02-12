"You're just a loser or you're just a jacka*s": Taylor Swift fan Kristen Saban pulls out NBA legend Charles Barkley's comment around Tay Tay

Kristen Saban, a hardcore Taylor Swift fan, has defended the pop star from the critics who complain about her coverage during NFL games. Kristen shared a video on her Instagram stories in which NBA legend Charles Barkley can be seen giving a stern message to the 'losers' who pick on Swift.

During a recent episode of his show “King Charles” on CNN, former Phoenix Suns superstar Barkley didn’t mince words, as he said:

“If you're screaming at Taylor Swift, saying she ruined it, you're just a loser. You're just a loser or a jackass. You can be A or B. One of the two.”

The conversation unfolded when legendary sports broadcaster Bob Costas joined the show, which is co-hosted by longtime broadcasters Gayle King and Barkley.

Swift is openly seen supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the four-time First-Team All-Pro Tight End for the Kansas City Chiefs. They have been dating since the beginning of the NFL season and have attracted a lot of attention.

As an 11-time All-NBA selection who spent four seasons with the Suns, Barkley offers candid commentary that adds another perspective for fans following the ongoing Swift-Kelce saga in the NFL.

Regardless of whether Kelce’s team is playing or not, Swift remains a central figure in NFL discourse.

Travis Kelce asks Taylor Swift, “Was it electric?”

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in Super Bowl LVIII, and the Twitter account for "The Eras Tour" posted a video. In the video, Travis Kelce can be heard enthusiastically asking Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl victory:

"Was it electric?"

"It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced," Taylor responded.

After the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers, Swift stood next to Kelce's mother, Donna, as he held aloft the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium.

This was the second consecutive Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs and the first one that Swift attended in person. She had flown back from her 'Eras' tour in Tokyo on Saturday to support Kelce and his team.

