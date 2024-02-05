With her father retired, Kristen Saban, the daughter of former Alabama coach Nick Saban, has been answering questions about how she intends to spend her time away from the spotlight of being "the coach's daughter."

Kristen Saban is an avid Taylor Swift fan, and last year in August, she posted pictures of herself on Instagram waiting to buy tickets to the popular musician's concert.

On Sunday, she reminisced about an earlier Taylor Swift concert that she attended in April last year on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Take me back to April 2023."

Was Nick Saban or his wife sick?

Few people, including close associates, saw the retirement of long-serving Alabama coach Nick Saban coming, apart from vague speculation every season. So, when the announcement came, it took the college football fraternity by surprise.

There was speculation that the sudden retirement had something to do with his or his wife, Terry Saban's health.

During an Instagram session of Ask Me Anything, Kristen Saban addressed whether her mother was ill, as had been speculated on various social media platforms.

"I don't know where this even came from, but it's absurd," Kristen Saban said. "Everyone in the family is in good health. Don't believe everything you read."

Nick Saban tackled the health issues angle during his first interview after announcing his retirement.

“There’s no illness,” Saban told ESPN's Rece Davis. “Miss Terry is fine. I’m fine. Last season was difficult for me from a health standpoint. Not necessarily having something major wrong, but just being able to do things the way I want to do them, the way I’ve always done them.”

Davis later revealed how close the decision to retire was for Nick Saban, who had no idea he was retiring until the final few minutes before a scheduled team meeting.

“He was talking to Miss Terry‚ and it was 3:55, and he had a meeting at 4 p.m. with the team,” David reported Saban told him. “He said, ‘I had to decide in five minutes which speech I was going to give,’ and, ultimately, he gave the speech to tell them it was the right time to step aside.”

Nick Saban was playing golf with Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore the day after he announced his retirement. He has been spotted playing the game with different personalities since - clearly a man in good health.