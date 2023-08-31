Alabama HC Nick Saban's daughter Kristen makes her Taylor Swift priorities known

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, has become a well-known figure over the years in college football circles due to her famous father and outspoken nature.

She recently revealed that she's a big Taylor Swift fan via her Instagram stories, showing herself waiting to get the highly coveted tickets to the popular musician's concert.

Kristen Saban Setas' Instagram

After graduating from Tuscaloosa Academy, Nick Saban's daughter attended Alabama and was a student assistant for the football program. In addition, she was an events staffer at the Bryant-Denny stadium, where the Crimson Tide play their home games.

The outspoken and controversial Kristen Saban

Kristen Saban has had some controversial moments under the spotlight as the daughter of Nick Saban, the most successful college football coach in the nation.

She got into trouble in 2021 at the height of the pandemic for suggesting that the Ohio State Buckeyes were using an excuse of COVID-19 cases to push back the national championship game against the Crimson Tide.

She tweeted her thoughts and received backlash on such a sensitive issue. Saban later apologized for her tweet after setting her account to private.

“I made a huge mistake, and I apologize,” she tweeted. "In a moment of frustration, I let my anger get the best of me and acted before thinking.”

Last season after Alabama had an underwhelming period losing two games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014, there were grumblings among fans.

Kristen Saban was at the forefront of defending her successful father, directly challenging Alabama fans to appreciate him on her Instagram stories.

“Appreciate what you HAVE before it turns into what you HAD. Read that again.”

On Aug. 28, 2010, Kristen found herself in trouble with the law. An ESPN report alleged that she had gone out with her Phi Mu sorority sisters and played an alcoholic drinking game.

Kristen allegedly got annoyed when a man paid attention to a friend of hers instead of herself, and she got into an altercation with the friend named Sarah Grimes back at their shared house. She allegedly shoved Grimes' head into a door, punched her face and pulled Grimes' hair even though she experienced migraines from a prior motorcycle accident.

The attack was characterized as involving a concussion, a cervical strain and an elbow contusion for Grimes.