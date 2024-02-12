Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban reveals reason why she goes to Super Bowl parties via latest IG post 

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen grew up in a household where she witnessed her father's coaching career and his success. This made her fall in love with the game of football. Kristen was a constant supporter of Coach Saban during his Alabama days and would regularly attend games at the Byrant-Denny Stadium.

However, when it comes to the Super Bowl in the NFL, Kristen has another reason to make herself available for the game, and it's not to witness which team will emerge as the Lombardi Trophy winner. Her reason for attending the Super Bowl is rather hilarious, as per her latest Instagram story.

Kristen shared a hilarious meme suggesting that she attends Super Bowl parties for the delicious food that is served and not the game itself.

On the other hand, Kristen did support the Kansas City Chiefs in their Super Bowl LVIII game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11. One of the reasons behind this was that her music idol Taylor Swift is dating Chiefs TE Travis Kelce. The Chiefs have once again emerged victorious, this time with a 25-22 OT win, to clinch back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

Nick Saban's daughter celebrates the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl LVIII

Patrick Mahomes was successful in leading the Chiefs Kingdom to win consecutive Super Bowls. The 49ers put up a tough contest for the defending champions and were close to victory, as the score read 16-19 with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter. But Harrison Butker's 29-yard FG took the game to OT and Patrick Mahomes found a 3-yard TD pass to Mecole Hardman to seal their victory.

Kristen Saban took to social media to congratulate the Chiefs on their Super Bowl victory. She shared a tweet where she seemed elated with the victory as she posted hearts with colors representing the Chiefs.

As the Super Bowl hype slowly fades, Kristen will also be excited to witness the post-Saban era of the Crimson Tide under coach Kalen DeBoer.

