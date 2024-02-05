Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban backs former Alabama HC's verdict about character

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, went down memory lane Sunday, reminiscing about her dad's speech on character over a decade ago on her Instagram stories.

Saban spoke at the first Coaching Character Initiative in 2012 at the Coleman Coliseum and lectured the students on character:

“I always tell our players, ‘Who you are is more important than what you do because who you are is your character.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Image via Instagram

Kristen Saban on her dad's retirement

Kristen Saban has been a staunch Alabama Crimson Tide supporter during her dad's tenure as the program's coach, and when he retired, the Bama community also lost "the coach's daughter."

During a recent 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, the outspoken Kristen Saban Setas recounted the day of her dad's unexpected retirement.

"That morning, my mom let me know that it was being heavily considered but wasn't 100% sure," she said. "I don't think my dad was completely set on it until he gave himself a few hours to make a decision, and he made it.

"I had a weird sense of relief that we were not moving forward. The last season was one I will never forget for all the adversity the team faced and conquered, but like all others, it had its hardships. I think a lot of us were starting to feel run-down and stressed; at least, I know I was feeling that way.

"I kind of felt an end coming but didn't know when. All I know is I felt exhausted."

Kristen also highlighted that although Saban's decision to retire was devastating, she was glad for one aspect and addressed what she would miss about being "the coach's daughter."

“It’s bittersweet. For my whole life, I’ve shared him with the world. Now, I can finally just have him be ‘Dad,’” Kristen Saban Setas said. “I’m looking forward to more time together and more memories to be made.

“The fast-paced lifestyle, the ups and downs of games, the energy from fans, the adrenaline of game day, seeing records and history being made, seeing him do the thing he loved the most."

Kristen expounded on what she would miss most:

"Everything."

Kristen Saban, whose family is settled in Alabama, also sits on the board of directors of the nonprofit organization Nick’s Kids Foundation.

She also revealed that she won't be moving away from the area after Nick Saban communicated that he would have an office at the Bryant-Denny Stadium to help with the transition.