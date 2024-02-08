Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban is joining ESPN as a media analyst. With Saban set to appear on ESPN's "College GameDay" alongside host Rece Davis, Kristen Saban took a subtle dig at Davis, referencing past criticisms of her father during his coaching days.

Responding to a tweet that humorously warned against meddling with Nick Saban's job, Kristen tweeted,

"HOWS IT FEEL DAVEY," accompanied by a "BOOM" GIF.

The tweet points to a potential dynamic shift now that Saban, once the subject of criticism, is stepping into a media role alongside Davis. ESPN had previously identified Saban as a fitting replacement for Lee Corso on "GameDay".

Kristen Saban congrats former Alabama HC on new job

Nick Saban, former Alabama head coach, has joined ESPN's College GameDay as an analyst, prompting congratulations from his daughter, Kristen Saban, who took to Instagram to express her happiness.

Kristen didn't just celebrate her father's new gig but also added a playful note, directing her attention to Kirk Herbstreit and his golden retriever, Ben. Kristen captioned her Instagram story:

“@kirkherbstreit does this mean that I can finally play with the coolest golden retriever named Ben… congrats to dad but LEMME HANG WITH BEN”

Screenshot via Instagram

As the legendary coach steps into his new role, be ready to get some honest and tough analysis for teams and coaches, because the 70-year-old has seen and experienced all the tips and tricks of the game in his 50-year football career.

