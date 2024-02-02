"Dad how are you going to retire one day?": When Kristen Saban questioned dad Nick Saban over his miniscule fumbles in life other than football

During his 30-plus-year career as a head coach, Nick Saban has shown himself able to make crucial decisions on the football field. However, it appears that Saban may not be as good at making decisions about trivial matters as he is on the field.

Nick's daughter Kristen Saban recently shared a story to the Tuscaloosa News, which tells us that even the all-time greats struggle to make decisions sometimes.

"Dad how are you going to retire one day when you’ve got to do the little things like this on your own?’”

Kristen said her dad was once asked by his wife Terry to get a bottle of mustard and ketchup at a supermarket in Florida for dinner. Soon after entering the store, Saban was on the phone with his wife, asking what brands to buy.

According to Saban, there were “12 different brands” in front of him, and he did not know which one to get. His family said they “didn't mind” which one he got, so he just picked one.

Soon after, he was on the phone with his wife again. This time, he had left the grocery store but needed to get some gas. Saban wanted to pay for the gas with a credit card but did not know two vital bits of information.

He forgot his zip code and the PIN for the card he intended to use. While forgetting a PIN is concerning, it is understandable that Nick Saban had to ask for his zip code since he was in Boca Raton, Florida instead of the usual Tuscaloosa.

Both incidents led Kristen to ask her dad how he's going to do the little things, like running errands, after his retirement on his own.

