Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shares new morning routine with fans - “trying something new”

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, took to Instagram to share her new morning protein routine.

Kristen showed a picture of her protein shaker and her protein brand "Truvan" and explained her choice:

"Trying something new this morning. I'm new to matcha, but this one is so so good. And the ingredients are 100%"

Truvani, a brand of organic food products, shares the following mission statement on its website:

"We create the health & food products that we wished to find in stores for years. And now you can. We believe in real food without added chemicals. Products without toxins. Labels without lies."

It seems like the legendary Nick Saban's daughter is advocating for better, safer, and more healthy products to become the new normal.

Kristen Saban Setas on her dad's retirement: End of an era at Alabama

Kristen Saban has been outspoken about her feelings regarding her dad's retirement, keeping her fans appraised of what she knew and what she felt all along the way.

Days after the news broke out, she told fans on Instagram that the experience is 'bittersweet':

“It’s bittersweet. For my whole life I’ve shared him with the world. Now, I can finally just have him be ‘Dad, I’m looking forward to more time together and more memories to be made.”

She was also asked what she would miss the most about life in Tuscaloosa, to which she replied:

"The fast-paced lifestyle, the ups and downs of games, the energy from fans, the adrenaline of game day, seeing records and history being made, seeing him do the thing he loved the most.”

Now that the legendary coach is retired, he has all the time in the world to spend with his family. After 17 years of such hard work, it is more than deserved for Nick Saban.