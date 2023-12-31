Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban stuns fans with her $3000 worth dazzling birthday outfit

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, is living the life. She celebrated her birthday on December 28 in Los Angeles. Kristen has been present at Alabama's home games in the 2023 college football season and has gained quite a social media following.

Recently, she stunned her fans with a $3000-worth dazzling birthday outfit. Kristen Saban posted on Instagram, looking dapper in an all-black outfit paired with a black leather jacket and shining heels. She captioned the post,

"Wee-hee for 33! 🥂🙃"

Nick Saban's daughter is a vocal supporter of the Tide. One can often find her posting game-day posts and behind-the-scenes videos of Nick Saban and Alabama football.

Kristen Saban celebrates birthday in Los Angeles ahead of the Rose Bowl

Nick Saban's daughter has been celebrating her birthday in Los Angeles, with the Rose Bowl just around the corner. Kristen treated her fans with numerous snaps of her birthday on Instagram.

In one of the reels posted by Saban's daughter, she's seen enjoying the scenic view of the LA landscape from her penthouse, where she checked in a few days ago.

Kristen is enjoying a drink as she walks away from the camera, not before giving a peek into the camera. She captioned the post,

"Birthday in LA? Say less."

On her birthday, she spent the day with Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, as they enjoyed their day in the City of Angels, enjoying their favorite restaurants.

Samira also wished Kristen Saban a happy birthday through a heartfelt message on Instagram. She captioned the story,

"Happy birthday to this queen, LYLAS can't wait to frolic together all day today @kristensabansetas"

Both Kristen and Samira Saban have marked their presence ahead of the Rose Bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines.

