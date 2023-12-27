Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shows off luxurious stay in LA ahead of Rose Bowl matchup

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed in Los Angeles, California, for the Rose Bowl game against the No.1 Michigan Wolverines, part of the playoffs.

As usual, Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban also marked her presence for the CFP bowl game on Jan. 1 as she checked into a luxurious Los Angeles stay. She took to Instagram, showing off her lavish penthouse suite with an amazing view of the city.

Kristen Saban is an avid Alabama fan. She graced Alabama's home games for the the whole season, being present in the stands, and providing support to her father.

Will Nick Saban retire after the Rose Bowl?

In a riveting discussion on the 'Hail Yes!' podcast, ESPN's Paul Finebaum made a deep dive into the Rose Bowl matchup between coaching heavyweights Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban.

On one hand, Finebaum expressed genuine excitement about witnessing the clash of two coaching titans. But, on the flip side, he was worried about the unpredictability of what lies ahead for the Alabama coach.

Paul Finebaum raises the question of Saban's retirement due to his age. Even though the Crimson Tide has enjoyed continued success, queries about Saban possibly calling it a day are becoming frequent. Finebaum continued:

“This is not a man who is going to be happy tomorrow if he retires. I don’t care how big a check he gets from ESPN, or Aflac or some corporate board, that’s not enough to satisfy Nick Saban.”

Finebaum acknowledged the supremacy of Saban in college football because of his ability to adapt. The ESPN analyst pointed out the difference between Harbaugh and Saban:

“The thing about Saban is he learns. He lost to Auburn in 2013 in the famous kick-six game, he’s lost a couple of other ones. What’s happened the last two times Alabama has gone to Auburn? They’ve literally won on miracles. Both games were 99 percent chance of losing and he pulled them out.

“How do you do that, is that luck? To a degree, but it's also occasionally making the right call. And I’m not sure I’ve seen a lot of that from Jim Harbaugh. He either overpowers you or used to lose those big games — he hasn’t quite lost as many as he has in the past.”

The discussion sets the stage for a Rose Bowl that not only promises on-field drama but also adds uncertainty surrounding the future of Nick Saban.

