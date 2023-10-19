American sports author and TV personality Paul Finebaum is widely known across the world of sports. The sportscaster initially began his career in 1980 as a columnist for the Birmingham Post-Herald. He had a talented personality right from his early days and won over 250 awards during his time with the newspaper.

Then, Finebaum slowly grew in popularity after airing on the radio. He launched The Paul Finebaum Radio Network with network director Pat Smith and producer Johhny Brock back in 2001. And his show became one of the top-rated sports radio shows back then.

Given his glorious career, one might wonder about how much money Paul Finebaum makes. So what is Paul Finebaum's net worth?

According to various reports, the highly revered sportscaster has a net worth of around $2 million. And most of his value comes from his position and career with ESPN.

In 2013, Finebaum announced that he was joining ESPN as a part of their brand-new SEC Network. Thus, his radio show moved from WJOX to ESPN Radio. Apart from this, he's become one of the most eminent personalities in college sports on television as well.

Prior to his current position, Finebaum was a sports director for WIAT-TV (1998-2002). He was also an influential member of the crew who came out with the ESPN documentary called The Roll Tide/War Eagle.

Finebaum's voice was used in the documentary and this further boosted his career in the world of broadcasting.

According to reports, it is alleged that the sportscaster earns roughly $5 million from ESPN. However, he recently signed a three-year contract extension with the network in 2021. So Finebaum is set to be a part of the network up until 2024.

Paul Finebaum reacts to South Carolina coach Shane Beamer breaking his foot in frustration

South Carolina was left disappointed when they lost 41-39 in their week 7 game against Florida. And Shane Beamer was not at all particularly happy with the result, especially after having had a dismal season so far.

So when Beamer vented out his anger by kicking something, it led to him sustaining a broken foot injury.

Paul Finebaum was visibly not impressed by the Gamecocks's coach's behavior. During his show, he called out Beamer's actions as immature and something that is not expected from someone who is an SEC team coach.

"I don't really know what to say. I mean this guy was laughing about it cajoling, thinking it was like a high school frat prank. This is a head football coach at a major SEC school and he breaks his foot in frustration."

"If he had shown half the effort in trying to stop Florida from blowing them to pieces at the end of the game, I think the season wouldn't be on the brink of going straight down the toilet. That was really incredible", Finebaum said.

Finebaum also ranks Georgia as one of his favorites in the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if the Bulldogs can actually manage to win the national championship this campaign.