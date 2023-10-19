Who is Paul Finebaum’s wife, Linda Hudson? Everything you need to know about the sportscaster’s marriage and personal life

The story of iconic sportscaster Paul Finebaum's relationship with his wife, Linda Hudson, is heartwarming and enduring. The couple tied the knot in 1990 and have been together for an impressive thirty years.

Although the specifics of their wedding day remain private, their journey started in the Birmingham Apartment Complex, where they met and began supporting each other through life's ups and downs.

Hudson is a qualified doctor specializing in internal medicine. She is excellent in her field. Paul, in an interview, proudly acknowledged her achievements. Not only does she excel in her career, but Hudson also supports and accepts Finebaum's demanding career in sports broadcasting.

Hudson considers herself incredibly fortunate to be with Finebaum. Despite their long and prosperous marriage, the couple has no children. The reason behind that is unknown.

Just like many high-profile couples, Finebaum and Hudson choose to keep their private lives guarded. Finebaum has supported and made sacrifices for Hudson's career. He stepped away from his running show to be by her side. There were rumors of his departure from the show due to health issues.

Hudson avoids any media attention. Despite the challenges of married life, the couple has navigated its way through high-profile careers without compromising personal happiness.

Paul Finebaum reveals his college football favorites

College football analyst and sportscaster Finebaum listed his top contenders for the College Football Playoff with the season entering its business end. The anticipation rises with the first Playoff Rankings post-Week-9 around the corner.

Finebaum kicked off his rankings with the No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC). Despite initial concerns about their 2023 team's strength of schedule and the injury impact of TE Brock Bowers, Finebaum has no doubts about placing the Bulldogs at the pinnacle. The Bulldogs have been dominant so far, leaving little room for doubt.

Next up in Finebaum's hierarchy are the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, 4-0), standing tall in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are positioned favorably after a crucial road win against Notre Dame. With an upcoming clash against Penn State and the looming challenge of facing the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State has an opportunity to solidify its Playoff aspirations.

Speaking of the No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), Finebaum anticipates their presence in the Playoff race. The Wolverines have faced consecutive semifinal losses in previous seasons. The Wolverines will be looking to break that omen and power through that stage this time if they make it to the playoffs.

Finebaum surprisingly includes the No. 5 ranked Washington Huskies (6-0, 4-0 SEC) in his top four list. Michael Penix Jr. led the Huskies to a spectacular victory over the Oregon Ducks, catching Finebaum's attention. Finebaum recognizes the potential Washington has shown with its undefeated run still intact.

Finebaum admitted to the complexity of the current Playoff race. The official College Football Playoff Rankings post-Week-9 will accurately paint the national picture. The committee's criteria and preferences will take center stage as teams compete for the top position.