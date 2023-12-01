Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban ready to wear her special outfit ahead of the Alabama vs Georgia showdown

Nick Saban is not the only one from his family contributing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. His daughter Kristen Saban is known for her spirited support of the team, as she has made her presence felt at every game.

In a lead-up to the highly anticipated SEC championship showdown between No. 8 Alabama and No. 1 Georgia, Kristen has drawn the limelight on herself again. The 28-year-old showed her pre-game excitement on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into her expected look for the matchup.

Dressed to impress, Kristen donned a two-piece glittery co-ord set. The ensemble boasted the iconic maroon color associated with Alabama football. Adding a layer of team spirit, she topped off her look with a varsity jacket. It features Alabama's logo at the back.

What caught the attention was a message alongside the logo - a cry to cheer on the Tide, reading "Roll on." Kristen Saban is undoubtedly turning the sidelines into a fashion spectator.

Saban's daughter is known for making stylish appearances to match the spirit of the game and cheer Alabama in her own unique style. Her appearances at the games against Kentucky, Texas and Ole Miss also managed to set fashion statements.

Alabama vs. Georgia in the Nick Saban-Kirby Smart era

Alabama-Georgia is an interesting story of two powerful football programs that started in 1895. Georgia scored a 30-6 victory in its debut against Alabama. The teams have played against each other every season from 1944 to 1965, being part of the Southeastern Conference.

The current Saban-Smart rivalry started when Alabama's longtime assistant coach and Georgia alum was made the Bulldogs head coach in 2015. In its first match after the 2017 season, Alabama defeated Georgia by 26-23 in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship game.

Alabama again ruled at the 2018 SEC championship game with a 35-28 win. Nick Saban's team solidified its position even further as the Tide secured a 41-24 victory in the 2020 regular season in Tuscaloosa.

The SEC championship game in 2021 was another 41-24 win for Nick Saban's team. However, Georgia broke Alabama's winning streak in 2022 during the CFP national championship game with a 33-18 victory.

Alabama's upcoming matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 1st in SEC East) is on Dec. 3. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are undefeated this season. On the other hand, Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1, 1st in SEC West) under Nick Saban have managed to rule all games except one against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2.